Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Musso

Virginia Musso Obituary
Virginia (Uhlich) Musso,
84, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Survived by children, Joan (Larry) Jordan, John (Pam) Musso, Jim (Tammy) Musso and Joe Musso; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchil-dren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Preceded in death by parents, Ches-ter and Myrtle Uhlich; and ex-husband, John Musso. Special thank you to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Frontier Hospice. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Friday, Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of food or flowers, memorials may be made to the , Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Frontier Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
