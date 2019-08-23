Home

Virginia Musso

Virginia Musso Obituary
Virginia (Uhlich) Musso,
84, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Survived by children, Joan (Larry) Jordan, John (Pam) Musso, Jim (Tammy) Musso and Joe Musso; 10 grandchildren; six great-grand-children; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Myrtle Uhlich; and ex-husband, John Musso. Special thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Frontier Hospice. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. today, Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In lieu of food or flowers, memorials may be made to , Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Frontier Hospice. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2019
