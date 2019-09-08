|
|
IN MEMORIAM Mom,
Virginia "Virgie" Pisciotta
You were an unbelievable cook and whipped up many delicious recipes; the most enduring was this one:
A HAPPY HOME 4 cups of love
2 spoons of tenderness
2 cups of loyalty
4 quarts of faith
3 cups of forgiveness
1 barrel of laughter
1 cup of friendship
5 spoons of hope
Take love and loyalty, mix it thoroughly with faith. Blend it with tenderness, kindness and understanding. Add friendship and hope. Sprinkle abundantly with laughter. Bake it with sunshine. Serve daily with generous helpings. As we remember you on the 12th anniversary of your death, we want to share this with your many relatives and friends who miss you as we do.
Love,
Your Children,
Grandchildren and
Great-grandchildren
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019