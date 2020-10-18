Vivian Golob,
82, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Kim Golob; son, Bud (Diane) Golob; grandchildren, Ross, Mag-gie, Joselyn and Carlyn; sisters, Nancy Goemmer and Shirley Pantaleo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Golob; brothers, Karl and Robert Pantaleo; and parents, Carl and Clara Pantaleo. Vivian was born in Pueblo. She enjoyed her grandchildren and spen-ding time with family and friends. Member of the Red Hat Club. Private family service. Those who desire, may make memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com
.