Vivian Lee Arrigo, 97,
- went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1922, to the union of Sam and Mary Ingo. Preceded by her parents, five siblings, son-in-law, and her husband, Carmen Arrigo. Vivian leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary Alice Sather; grandchildren, Mike (Christy), Brian (Malia) and Tony Pachak; brother, Anthony (Frances) Ingo, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Vivian was a devoted wife and mother. She worked alongside her husband at Arrigo Auto Service as well as being an active community member. She was a beacon of light leading everyone to our Lord. Mass of Christian of Burial, 10 a.m. today, St.. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020