1/1
Walter L. Pickard Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter L. Pickard Sr., 88, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, in his hometown of Pueblo. Walter was predeceased by by his wife, Marian, with whom they shared 44 years of marriage. Walt is survived by his children, Walter Jr. (Janis), Mike (Charlene), Johnny (Jennifer), Mary Frances (Carmine) Naccarelli; grandchildren, Courtney, Geoffrey, Grant, and Stephany Pickard and Alyssa, Carmine Jr., and Adriana Naccarelli, brother-in-law, Guy (Linda) Farbo; and niece, Lucinda (Jeff) Orr. Walt was born in 1932, to Margaret and Oliver Pickard. A natural athlete, he was part of the 1950 Wildcats baseball state championship team, graduating from Central High School in 1951. He was an ironworker with Local Union 750, but his lifelong passion was stock car racing. On Southern Colorado's oval tracks, he compiled 112 main event wins over 17 years of competition. Walt and Marion owned and operated Beacon Hill Speedway from 1972 to 1987. Walt was a 1989 inductee into Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame and a 2018 inductee to the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame. Everybody has a Walt Pickard story. And that's how we will remember him. A special thank you to Dr. Stephen and Debbie Vialpando and staff. Due to Covid, a private service was held. In lieu food and flowers, please make donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in memory of Walt. www.sangre.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved