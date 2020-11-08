Walter L. Pickard Sr.,
88, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, in his hometown of Pueblo. Walter was predeceased by by his wife, Marian, with whom they shared 44 years of marriage. Walt is survived by his children, Walter Jr. (Janis), Mike (Charlene), Johnny (Jennifer), Mary Frances (Carmine) Naccarelli; grandchildren, Courtney, Geoffrey, Grant, and Stephany Pickard and Alyssa, Carmine Jr., and Adriana Naccarelli, brother-in-law, Guy (Linda) Farbo; and niece, Lucinda (Jeff) Orr. Walt was born in 1932, to Margaret and Oliver Pickard. A natural athlete, he was part of the 1950 Wildcats baseball state championship team, graduating from Central High School in 1951. He was an ironworker with Local Union 750, but his lifelong passion was stock car racing. On Southern Colorado's oval tracks, he compiled 112 main event wins over 17 years of competition. Walt and Marion owned and operated Beacon Hill Speedway from 1972 to 1987. Walt was a 1989 inductee into Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame and a 2018 inductee to the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame. Everybody has a Walt Pickard story. And that's how we will remember him. A special thank you to Dr. Stephen and Debbie Vialpando and staff. Due to Covid, a private service was held. In lieu food and flowers, please make donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in memory of Walt. www.sangre.org