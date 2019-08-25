|
IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Walter O. Peterson III
When God was
making husbands
as far as I can see...
He made a special soulmate
especially for me.
He made a perfect
gentleman
compassionate and kind -
With more love
and affection than you could ever wish to find.
He gave my
darling husband
a heart of solid gold -
He gave me wonderful memories
only my heart can hold.
Walt was someone
I could talk to
that no one can replace
He was someone
I could laugh with
till tears ran down
my face.
Next time we meet,
will be at Heaven's door -
When I see you
standing there
I won't cry anymore.
I will put my arms
around you
and kiss your
smiling face -
then the pieces of my broken heart
will fall back into place.
I love you Walt -
To the moon and back.
Love,
Suzi
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019