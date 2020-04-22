|
|
Wanda E. Duncan, 81,
- passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Imperial Gardens. Wanda was born in Bronte, Texas, July 6, 1938, to Warren and Opal Tomlinson. She married Donnie Duncan on Sept. 16, 1955. She was preceded in death by parents, three siblings; and her daughter, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Donnie; sons, four siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Wanda loved her family, music, ministry and the Lord. She is already greatly missed. Until we meet again!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 22, 2020