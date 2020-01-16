|
Wayne B. Peterson, 81,
- born March 25, 1938, passed away Jan. 12, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Mil; daughter, Edi (Tony) Colletti; caretaker and sister-in-law, Nita; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren, Sam (Dasha), AJ (Zoey), Tara; great-grandson, Jace; sister, Doreen; and numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Zola; brother, Les; sister, Joy; and son, Mark. Wayne was an Air Force veteran specializing in communications. He repaired typewriters in the Air Force and throughout his life. A longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church, serving as deacon, trustee, treasurer, janitor, song leader and all around handyman. Wayne loved to service his Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2207 W. 29th St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church missions fund. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 16, 2020