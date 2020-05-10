|
Wayne Everett
a longtime Huerfano and Las Animas county resident, passed away May 4, 2020, after a short illness. Wayne was born to James and Beryl Clemmensen on Jan. 14, 1938. While growing up, Wayne, his brother and sister, and parents resided on a small home- stead at Hoehne, Colo. He married Nina Nell Brunelli on Nov. 3, 1957. Together they worked ranches in Model, Las Animas, Fowler and Alamosa, Colo., as well as Santa Rosa, N.M. From their union, they had one son, Alan Clemmensen. Wayne was a hard worker. He was a true cowboy through and through. Other than his family that is where he found his purpose. Wayne was preceded in death by his siblings, Marvel Ann Price and Melvin Clemmensen; his parents, James and Beryl Clemmensen; nephew, Dale Clemmensen; and his loving son, Alan Clemmensen. He is survived by his wife, Nina Nell Clemmensen; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Macek, Lacey and Wade Clemmensen; nephews, Barry (Michele) Clemmensen and Marvin Price; nieces, Sharon Clemmensen, Sheree Price and Leta (Greg) Swapp; and sisters-in-law, Toni Gale (Phillip) McGalliard and Mary Angelina Clemmensen. As well as a number of lifelong cowboy friends. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
