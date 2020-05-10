Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Wayne Everett Clemmensen


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Everett Clemmensen Obituary
Wayne Everett
Clemmensen, a longtime Huerfano and Las Animas county resident, passed away May 4, 2020, after a short illness. Wayne was born to James and Beryl Clemmensen on Jan. 14, 1938. While growing up, Wayne, his brother and sister, and parents resided on a small home- stead at Hoehne, Colo. He married Nina Nell Brunelli on Nov. 3, 1957. Together they worked ranches in Model, Las Animas, Fowler and Alamosa, Colo., as well as Santa Rosa, N.M. From their union, they had one son, Alan Clemmensen. Wayne was a hard worker. He was a true cowboy through and through. Other than his family that is where he found his purpose. Wayne was preceded in death by his siblings, Marvel Ann Price and Melvin Clemmensen; his parents, James and Beryl Clemmensen; nephew, Dale Clemmensen; and his loving son, Alan Clemmensen. He is survived by his wife, Nina Nell Clemmensen; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Macek, Lacey and Wade Clemmensen; nephews, Barry (Michele) Clemmensen and Marvin Price; nieces, Sharon Clemmensen, Sheree Price and Leta (Greg) Swapp; and sisters-in-law, Toni Gale (Phillip) McGalliard and Mary Angelina Clemmensen. As well as a number of lifelong cowboy friends. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -