Wayne D. Knight, 84, of
- Colo-rado City, Colo., spouse of Margaret, left this Earth on May 4, 2020. He was a self-made man who was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was also proud of his career as a Denver police officer where he retired after 28 years of service. Wayne was tough on the outside but had a soft inside and he loved taking care of and protecting people. He loved his wife, his children and his family and will be missed by all. Many thanks to the wonderful and caring people at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice House.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020