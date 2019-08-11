|
Wayne Anthony Wollins,
- 70 , of Pueblo,
- passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a
- four-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Joy Wollins; and his daughter, Alyssa Wollins. Wayne is lovingly remembered by his sisters, Laura Olberding of Ames, Iowa, and Wendy Stalheim of Denver, Colo. Wayne was born in New York City on Oct. 24, 1948. He was the son of Anthony F. and Olga M. Wollins. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1966. Wayne attended Paul Smith College. Wayne served in the U.S. Army as a Warrant Officer helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. Wayne was employed by and retired from his position as a mechanic for the City of Pueblo. An avid fisherman, Wayne held the state record for striped bass since 1984. Wayne is buried at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Wayne was a good man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019