- 93, longtime resident of Pueblo, Colo. and more recently Colorado Springs, Colo., died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020. Chan was pre-deceased by his wife, Dixie, in 2013 and is survived by his four daughters and his two grandchildren. Chan was born in Pueblo, Colo,, on July 31, 1926, and graduated from South Denver High School in 1944. Chan joined the Navy and served in World War II and again during the Korean conflict. Between his two tours of duty, Chan attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he earned his degree in pharmacy. In 1951, Chan married Dixie Adams. They were married for 62 years and lived most of that time in Alamosa, Colo., where he owned Mt. Blanca Drug Company. Later, they moved to Pueblo where he ran The PharmHand, a relief pharmacist business, until he retired. All his life Chan was active in the Episcopal Church and in many aspects of masonry including DeMolay, York Rite, Knights Templar and the Al Kaly Shrine. Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery, 430 Quebec St., Denver, Colo. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chan's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Knights Templar Eye Foundation at http://KTEF.org Online condolensces can be sent to www.fairmountfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020