Wesley Keith Thomas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1948, to Ralph and Pearl Vernell Thomas. Wes was married to Connie Thomas and they had a blended family of nine children, Crystal, Kevin (Chris), Matthew, Jennifer, Adam and Nelle Thomas, Tim (Terrie) and Thad (Susan) Winkelman, and Lynn (Wayne) Philbin. They also had 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 5, at Calvary Castle Rock, 1100 Caprice Dr., Castle Rock, CO. The memorial service will be streamed live for friends and family.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2020.
