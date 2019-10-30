Home

Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934

Wilbert DeGrado

Wilbert DeGrado Obituary
Wilbert F. DeGrado, 75,
of Pueblo, passed away Oct 23, 2019. A farmer and father, Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda (Lucero); father, Fidel DeGrado; and mother, Dolores DeGrado (Vaughn); brother, Carl DeGrado; and son, Eric DeGrado. He is survived by his first wife, Pat Stice; daughter, Denese (Russel) Miller; sons, Louis DeGrado and Mike DeGrado; and wife, Shannon; six grandchildren, Sean DeGrado, Hanna DeGrado and Annalea DeGrado, Riley DeGrado, and Tristan and Trevor Miller. Special thanks to the staff at Minnequa Medicenter. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019
