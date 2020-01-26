Home

POWERED BY

Willard Arnold "Dub" Couch Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Arnold "Dub" Couch Jr. Obituary
Willard "Dub" Arnold Couch Sr., was born in
Okla-homa and passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020, in Rocky Ford, Colo. He married Bette Davis (Barnes). They had three children, Willard (Dub) Jr., Jill and Jamie. They settled in Colorado where he continued buying and selling cattle. He moved to Swink and married Donna Hadley. Later he married Charlene and they lived in Rocky Ford. He was involved with rotary, historical society, Ark Valley Fair, the Elks, Civic Club, Golf Club, Santa Fe Trail Association and taught commodities/Ag. He loved to golf but best of all he loved his golf carts. He traveled extensively and even saw the golden triangle. He will be missed by family and friends. Services, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Ford Ustick Funeral Home, 300 N. Eighth St., Rocky Ford, CO.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -