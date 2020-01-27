|
Willard "Dub" Arnold
was born in O k l a- h o m a a n d passed a w a y peacefully o n Jan. 20, 2020, in Rocky Ford, Colo. He married Bette Davis (Barnes). They had three children, Willard (Dub) Jr., Jill and Jamie. They settled in Colorado where he continued buying and selling cattle. He moved to Swink and married Donna Hadley. Later he married Charlene and they lived in Rocky Ford. He was involved with rotary, historical society, Ark Valley Fair, the Elks, Civic Club, Golf Club, Santa Fe Trail Association and taught commodities/Ag. He loved to golf but best of all he loved his golf carts. He traveled extensively and even saw the golden triangle. He will be missed by family and friends. Services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, Ford Ustick Funeral Home, 300 N. Eighth St., Rocky Ford, CO.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 27, 2020