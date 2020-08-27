1/1
Willard Thomas Pearl
Willard Thomas Pearl, 86, born Sept. 14, 1933, in Pueblo, died Aug. 24, 2020, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, William and Grace Pearl; brothers, Billy Pearl and Raymond Pearl; sister, Winona Potter; and first wife, Shirley Pearl. Survived by wife, Donna Pearl; sister, Ruth (Bob) Masgai; daughters, Randi (J) Rosales, Traci (Doug) Shofner; grandchildren, Erin (Shaun) Mares and Dustin (Brandi) Shofner; great-grandchildren, Blake, Cameron, Payton Mares; step-children, Gary (Kristin) Smith, Julie (Bill) Smith; step-grand-children, Shannon (Josh) Behling, Regina (Craig) Keller, Travis Keller; and step-great-grandchild, Keziah. Willard graduated in 1951 from Pueblo Central High School. He was a Switchman on D&R G&W Railroad from 1957-1971. He was the local Chairman of 204 from 1962-1971; UTU General Chairman from 1972-1983; UTU Vice President from 1984-1995, when he retired. He was also a member of the local Masons, Eagles and ELKS Lodge. A special thank you to Sangre De Cristo Hospice for taking such good care of our husband, father, grandfather. Graveside, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
