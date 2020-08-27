Willard Thomas Pearl,
86, born Sept. 14, 1933, in Pueblo, died Aug. 24, 2020, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, William and Grace Pearl; brothers, Billy Pearl and Raymond Pearl; sister, Winona Potter; and first wife, Shirley Pearl. Survived by wife, Donna Pearl; sister, Ruth (Bob) Masgai; daughters, Randi (J) Rosales, Traci (Doug) Shofner; grandchildren, Erin (Shaun) Mares and Dustin (Brandi) Shofner; great-grandchildren, Blake, Cameron, Payton Mares; step-children, Gary (Kristin) Smith, Julie (Bill) Smith; step-grand-children, Shannon (Josh) Behling, Regina (Craig) Keller, Travis Keller; and step-great-grandchild, Keziah. Willard graduated in 1951 from Pueblo Central High School. He was a Switchman on D&R G&W Railroad from 1957-1971. He was the local Chairman of 204 from 1962-1971; UTU General Chairman from 1972-1983; UTU Vice President from 1984-1995, when he retired. He was also a member of the local Masons, Eagles and ELKS Lodge. A special thank you to Sangre De Cristo Hospice for taking such good care of our husband, father, grandfather. Graveside, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
.