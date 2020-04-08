|
|
William Henry Baca, 67,
- passed away April 3, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Dec. 22, 1952, to proud parents, Alfred and Carmen Baca. Both preceded him in death along with siblings, Danny Baca and Viola Gallegos. William enjoyed exerci-sing, boxing, singing and playing his guitar, but most of all, being with his family whom he loved very much. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Lovato) Baca; his children, Sandra Carbajal, Tommy Baca, Angela Baca, Rachel Baca, Mariah Parker, Desirae Baca and Tommy Baca Jr.; siblings, Robert Baca, Josie Gallegos, Betty Chacon, Leroy Baca, Andy Baca, Monica Spradlin and Yvette Gon-zales; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 8, 2020