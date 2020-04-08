Home

POWERED BY

William Baca


12/22/1952 - 04/03/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Baca Obituary
William Henry Baca, 67,
passed away April 3, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Dec. 22, 1952, to proud parents, Alfred and Carmen Baca. Both preceded him in death along with siblings, Danny Baca and Viola Gallegos. William enjoyed exerci-sing, boxing, singing and playing his guitar, but most of all, being with his family whom he loved very much. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Lovato) Baca; his children, Sandra Carbajal, Tommy Baca, Angela Baca, Rachel Baca, Mariah Parker, Desirae Baca and Tommy Baca Jr.; siblings, Robert Baca, Josie Gallegos, Betty Chacon, Leroy Baca, Andy Baca, Monica Spradlin and Yvette Gon-zales; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -