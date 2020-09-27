1/1
William Cordova
08/23/1936 - 09/18/2020
William V. Cordova, 84, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, in San Cristobal, N.M., to Aniseto and Patrocinia (Martinez) Cordova who preceded him in death, along with son, William Cordova; and brother, Toby Cordova. Bill grad-uated from Taos High School. He served in the United States Army with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired as a steel worker from CF& I. He was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He most cherished his time spent with his family. Bill leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years, Eva (Vigil) Cordova; children, Patsy (Dale) Cresswell and Karl (Shannon) Cordova; siblings, Aniseto Cordova Jr., Lee (Carmen) Cordova, Mae (Bert) Cantu, Fabie (Joe) Gu-tierrez, Felipe Cordova, and Alfred (Susan) Cordova; grandchildren, Tyler Cresswell (Steph Heaton), Brittany Cordova (Matthew Sigler), Dylan Cress-well, Benjamin Cordova and Ryan Cordova; great-grandchildren, Ava Cordova and William Sig-ler; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at An-gelus Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
