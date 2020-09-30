1/
William Cordova
William V. Cordova. Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 28, 2020
September 23, 2020
Bill was a volunteer for Pueblo County USDA Food programs for approximately 7 years. My favorite memory was when he would tell me about his time in the Military in Germany when he bunked with Elvis Presley. He will be missed.
Tanya Gurule
Coworker
