William Cordova

William V. Cordova. Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Bill was a volunteer for Pueblo County USDA Food programs for approximately 7 years. My favorite memory was when he would tell me about his time in the Military in Germany when he bunked with Elvis Presley. He will be missed.
Tanya Gurule
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.