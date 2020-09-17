William "Bill" Daniel Vigil,
78, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Survived by his two sons, William R. and Roy and his daughter, Sandra; grandchildren, Russell, Rebecca, Kristina, Sandra, Randy, Raime, Danielle, Rachel, Samantha, Xavier, Mariah, William; great-grandchildren, Dominik, Amari, Lorenzo, Romeo, Evalina and Damien; brothers, Sam and John. William loved to spend his time outside watering his plants and taking care of his dogs. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com