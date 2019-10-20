Home

William Davis

William Charles Davis
10/7/1923 to 10/20/2012








Always in our thoughts and prayers!

Don't grieve for him,
for now he's free
He's following the path
God has laid you see.
He took God's hand when he heard Him call
He closed his eyes and left it all.

For he could not stay
another day,
He followed the path
And God showed him the way.
His search had ended for peace at last
We said our 'goodbyes'
before Dad passed.

We love you and we miss you!

Your daughter, sons, grandchildren and their families

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
