Home

POWERED BY

William DuVall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William DuVall Obituary
William "Bill" DuVall
passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Linda; and his children, Eric DuVall and Beth (James) Frasher. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his three grand-daughters, Mackenzie, Penelope and Sadie; his sisters and brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jolene DuVall; and brother, Dave Duvall. For 20 years, Bill owned and operated DuVall's Body Shop in Pueblo, Colo. After retiring from the auto body repair business, Bill began a second career in commercial land development. Three years ago, Bill and Linda moved to California in order to spend more time with their grand-daughters. Bill loved to cook, travel, fish on the Arkansas River and spend time with his family. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring with more details to follow. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Bill to Colorado Bluesky Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that services persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 115 W. 2nd St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -