William "Bill" DuVall
- passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Linda; and his children, Eric DuVall and Beth (James) Frasher. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his three grand-daughters, Mackenzie, Penelope and Sadie; his sisters and brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jolene DuVall; and brother, Dave Duvall. For 20 years, Bill owned and operated DuVall's Body Shop in Pueblo, Colo. After retiring from the auto body repair business, Bill began a second career in commercial land development. Three years ago, Bill and Linda moved to California in order to spend more time with their grand-daughters. Bill loved to cook, travel, fish on the Arkansas River and spend time with his family. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring with more details to follow. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Bill to Colorado Bluesky Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that services persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 115 W. 2nd St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019