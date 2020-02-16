Home

POWERED BY

William Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gray Obituary
William Douglas Gray
"Bill" passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Olney Springs, Colo., surrounded by his children; and his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra Gray. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, five bro-thers, and three sisters. He was laid to rest at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo on Feb. 3, 2020. We want to thank all of our friends and family for the food, flowers, prayers and sympathy they extended to all the family.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -