William Douglas Gray
passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Olney Springs, Colo., surrounded by his children; and his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra Gray. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, five bro-thers, and three sisters. He was laid to rest at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo on Feb. 3, 2020. We want to thank all of our friends and family for the food, flowers, prayers and sympathy they extended to all the family.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020