William H. "Bill" Riggins
William H. "Bill" Riggins, 86, died Nov. 5, 2020, at home in LaVeta, Colo. Bill was born in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 24, 1933, but spent his life in LaVeta as a rancher. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Wolf) Riggins. He is survived by Malcolm Riggins of LaVeta, Bill, Laurie, Taylor, and Tyler Riggins of Santa Rosa, N.M., and Honolulu, Hawaii, and Carol Arnold of East Lansing, Mich. The burial will be private and at Silver Mountain.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 8, 2020.
