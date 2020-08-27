William "Todd" Hughes
William "Todd" Hughes, 51, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Survived by his parents, Butch and Emily; daughters, Shelby, Haley and their mother Chrystal; brother, Ray (Kristi); sister, Kristy; niece, Ashley; nephews, RJ (Mike) and Alex; and extended family and close friends. He will always be remembered for "those eyes," his sense of humor, ostrich kicks, velociraptor impressions, and the silver-back gorilla on the bar at Gus'. He loved ranching, was a jack of all trades, and the most talented man you'd ever meet. Lover of life, but most of all, lover of his beautiful girls and family. Due to COVID, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, with Facebook livestream of the service through Imperial Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for family and friends who wish to attend virtually. A celebration of his life will follow at 3 p.m., 632 Gaylord for ALL who loved and knew him. In his honor, donations may be made to Harvest Farms in Wellington, CO at www.harvestfarm.org