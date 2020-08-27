1/1
William "Todd" Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Todd" Hughes

William "Todd" Hughes, 51, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Survived by his parents, Butch and Emily; daughters, Shelby, Haley and their mother Chrystal; brother, Ray (Kristi); sister, Kristy; niece, Ashley; nephews, RJ (Mike) and Alex; and extended family and close friends. He will always be remembered for "those eyes," his sense of humor, ostrich kicks, velociraptor impressions, and the silver-back gorilla on the bar at Gus'. He loved ranching, was a jack of all trades, and the most talented man you'd ever meet. Lover of life, but most of all, lover of his beautiful girls and family. Due to COVID, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, with Facebook livestream of the service through Imperial Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for family and friends who wish to attend virtually. A celebration of his life will follow at 3 p.m., 632 Gaylord for ALL who loved and knew him. In his honor, donations may be made to Harvest Farms in Wellington, CO at www.harvestfarm.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Imperial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved