51, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Due to COVID, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, with Facebook livestream of the service through Imperial Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for family and friends who wish to attend virtually. A celebration of his life will follow at 3 p.m., 632 Gaylord for ALL who loved and knew him. In his honor, donations may be made to Harvest Farms in Wellington, CO at www.harvestfarm.org