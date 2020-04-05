|
|
William"Bill" John
age 92, was called home on March 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Alberta, Canada to Wilhelm and Laura (O'Malley) Hedin. He grew up on the family farm and as a teenager moved to the United States settling in Great Falls, Mont. He married Inez M. Retterath on Oct. 14, 1950. He retired from Nabisco after 35 years as a business manager in accounting. Bill was an avid golfer and bowler. Bill is survived by his daughter, Paulette Frye; granddaughter, Amanda (Michael) Sherwood; step-granddaughter, Barbara Frye; granddaughter-in-law, Tamra Frye; great-grandchildren, Haylee and Jake Sherwood; sisters, Joyce Brost and Karen Chantemerle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Inez Hedin; his sister, Doreen Vaskey; his grandson, Ryan Frye; and his son-in-law, Robert Frye. Due to the Coronavirus, memorial services will be held at a later date.
- Hedin,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020