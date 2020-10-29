1/
William K. "Bill" Yarnell
William "Bill" K. Yarnell, 78, passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of almost 50 years, Julia; parents; brother, James Arthur Yarnell; sister, Peggy Wallis; and other family. Survived by daughter, Susan Yarnell; nephew, Ken (Susan) Wallis; and numerous cousins and family. Bill was born to James and Mildred Yarnell, on April 4, 1942, in Pueblo, Colo., graduated from South High School and retired from CDOT after 29 years. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice or the Diabetes Association. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
