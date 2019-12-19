|
|
William "Will" Patrick
age 60, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, in Canon City. He was born Aug. 16, 1959, in Pueblo, to Steven Raymond and Nora Estella (Maes) Lucero. He grew up in Pueblo, attending Central High School. After graduation, he attended Pueblo Community College. Will always loved the beauty of Colorado. He could rock hunt for hours. Will painted beautiful oil and watercolor paintings. He could also capture beautiful moments with his camera. He loved photography and was naturally talented at it. Will possessed a love for most all arts, especially music. Will appreciated the beauty God created around him and placed much trust in his Catholic faith. He had a love for all animals, but his cat, Mitten, had such a special place in his heart. Will is survived by his wife of nearly 12 years, Cynthia Landas-Lucero. They married on Dec. 21, 2008, in Pue-blo. He is also survived by his daughters, Sum-mer Humphreys and Tanya Eatmon; one son, William Montoya; grandsons, Liam, Nolyn and Jason; brothers, Steve, Ron and Bob; two sisters, Cathy and Monica; and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life ser-vice, 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Return to Nature Funeral Home, 31 Werner Road, Penrose, CO 81240.
- Lucero,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 19, 2019