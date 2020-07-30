William M. "Billy" Getts
William M. "Billy" Getts, born Oct. 22, 1925, and died July 24, 2020. Survived by daughter, Gayle Getts-Howe; also Maggie Thomas; and his sweet baby, Daphne; grandchildren, Kelly (Renee) Howe and Sabret (Tasso) Flocos; and great-grandchildren, Megan (Jon) Boyd, Chenin McConnell (Andrew), Erin Howe, Mallory Howe, Miles Howe, Christian Flocos and Anastasio Flocos; great-great-grandchildren, Bailey and Weston Boyd; niece, Therasa (Joe) Lopresti; great-nephew, Aaron Brown; great-nieces, Krista Brown and Jessica Lopresti; "sister," Betty Jean Jones; and his Letter Carrier Buddies Coffee Club. Preceded in death by his wife, Lois; daughter, Cheryl Lynn; and son-in-law, John J. Howe, M.D. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as MAM3 serving on the USS LST 861. His ship participated in Operation Crossroads, the nuclear testing program at Bikini Atoll. Bill and Lois (his one and only) were married Oct. 9, 1949. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office for 45 years. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. Private inurnment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to PAWS. Good Night Daddy, Sleep Well. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com