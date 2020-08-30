William Martinez,
61, passed away Aug. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Mar-gie Martinez; sisters, Lucille Arguello, Debbie Pacheco and Gina Rendon. He enjoyed fishing, Cripple Creek, playing pool, cheering on the Denver Broncos, and poker on Fridays. Most of al,l he loved his time with his family. His grandchildren were his world. He spent as much time with them as he could, because of his long term illness. William leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Veronica Martinez; daughter, Billie Jean (Jacob) Bookout; stepsons, John (Tina) Gallegos and Julian Miera; grandsons, Daniel Ray, Garrett and Jaxson Bookout; grand-daughter, Madison Strand; siblings, Catherine (Phillip) Martinez, Alice (Fernando) Rodriguez and Louis (Lola) Martinez; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. At his request, cremation has taken place. No formal services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.