William "Bill" Moore
William "Bill" Moore, age 62, resident of Huntsville, Tenn. for the past 4 years, passed away while traveling home to Tennes-see from a visit to Colorado. Bill is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathleen of the family home; his daughter, Elitia and her husband Jeff of Colo-rado; his son, David and his wife Kelsey of Washington; and his son, Carl of Colorado; his three sisters, Carol (Ed), Colleen (Pat) and Marlene (Ray); as well as his mother-in-law, Judy Kreusch; and his sister-in-law, Kristy of Colo-rado. He is also survived by his closest lifelong friends, Rand and Teresa Herman and family; and Cathy Ames-Farmer and family. Bill was born Oct. 9, 1958, in Pueblo, Colo., where he grew up. Bill was a lifelong musician, having played with the Pueblo Symphony and the Pueblo Municipal Band. He was also a longtime amateur rock-eteer. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Ruth Moore of Pueblo; and by his father-in-law, Al Kreusch, of Beulah. He was much loved and will be deeply missed. Memorial services will be held in Tennessee and later in Colorado.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
