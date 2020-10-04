1/1
William Patrick "Butchz" Pino
William "Butch" Patrick Pino, 78, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pino; and parents, William and Mary Pino. He is survived by his children, Patrick and Michael Pino; granddaughter, Amaya; sisters, Sylvia O'Hea and Patty (Steve) Amato; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday in 10 person rotations, Romero Chapel. Please call Romero's to schedule a time, 719-583-1313. Private funeral Mass with live-stream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on both Facebook and YouTube, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment immediately following, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
