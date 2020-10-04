William "Butch" Patrick Pino, 78, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pino; and parents, William and Mary Pino. He is survived by his children, Patrick and Michael Pino; granddaughter, Amaya; sisters, Sylvia O'Hea and Patty (Steve) Amato; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday in 10 person rotations, Romero Chapel. Please call Romero's to schedule a time, 719-583-1313. Private funeral Mass with live-stream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on both Facebook and YouTube, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment immediately following, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.