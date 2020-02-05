|
- Pueblo, died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Tonawanda, N.Y. Bill graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1961. Afterward, he pursued a career in Pueblo as a general contractor home builder, finally retiring in 2008. He was well- known as an avid golfer and was involved in many golf associations. He was a true Broncos fan. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Survived by his sons and their spouses, Troy (Cindi) Tack and Gregory (Betty) Tack; brother, Keith (Jackie) Tack; numerous grandchildren and their spouses, Hannah (Cole) Bruha, Darrian (Daniel) Shineovich, Haley Tack, Kenneth Tack, Ben Tack; and great-grandchild, Hadley Bruha. Preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Holob; father, Ralph Tack; as well as his wife, Ruth Tack. Special thanks to his dear friend, Otis Mills and caring CNA, Christina Gonzales. Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Nachos at Elmwood, 2406 Thatcher Ave., in Pueblo. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020