Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

William R. Tack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Tack Obituary
William R. Tack, 75, of
Pueblo, died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Tonawanda, N.Y. Bill graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1961. Afterward, he pursued a career in Pueblo as a general contractor home builder, finally retiring in 2008. He was well- known as an avid golfer and was involved in many golf associations. He was a true Broncos fan. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Survived by his sons and their spouses, Troy (Cindi) Tack and Gregory (Betty) Tack; brother, Keith (Jackie) Tack; numerous grandchildren and their spouses, Hannah (Cole) Bruha, Darrian (Daniel) Shineovich, Haley Tack, Kenneth Tack, Ben Tack; and great-grandchild, Hadley Bruha. Preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Holob; father, Ralph Tack; as well as his wife, Ruth Tack. Special thanks to his dear friend, Otis Mills and caring CNA, Christina Gonzales. Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Nachos at Elmwood, 2406 Thatcher Ave., in Pueblo. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -