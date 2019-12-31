Home

Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Imperial Garden Cemetery
Pueblo, CO
View Map

William Ronco


08/13/1935 - 12/26/2019
William Ronco Obituary
William "Bill" Ronco,
age 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Lakewood, Colo. Bill was born on Aug. 13, 1935, to Frank and Lucy Ronco. Bill impacted countless lives during his tenure as a biology teacher at Englewood High School, retiring after 35 years.
Bill was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Flora Maurine Ronco. He is survived by his loving children, Brian (Carol), Mark (Cindy) and Lisa (John); grandchildren, Brandon ( Be-thany), Nick (Destiny) Tony, Lindsey and Lexx; and great-grandchildren, Keinan and Ella. Visi-tation, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Graveside ser-vices, noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Imperial Gar-den Cemetery in Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 31, 2019
