|
|
William E. Trujillo, 71,
- affectionately known as "Bill" to family and friends, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born Aug. 14, 1948, to proud parents, Jose and Annabelle (Chavez) Trujillo. Both preceded him in death. Bill worked at Pueblo Community Con-nections. He was a great care provider. He was very dedicated to Special Olympics and he coached for many years with La Gente. Bill was a dedicated Colorado fan, supporting the Nuggets, Rockies, and Broncos. One of Bill's greatest joys was playing softball with his sons and nephews. Bill was only a stranger to you once. he made friends everywhere he went and was always willing to help others. As he loved to dance, he and Mary would dance the night away. Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Mary Tru-jillo; his children, Steve (Lisa) Cisneros, Bill (Sharon) Trujillo and Jeff (Sarah) Trujillo; his shadows, Cisco Monciviaz and Alex Davila; sister, Vicky Trujillo; in-laws, George Cisneros and Jerry (Bernie) Cisneros; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Monday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Inurnment, Rose-lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020