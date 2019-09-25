|
|
William H. "Bill" Vickers
91, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill., in 1928. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Henson in 1949. They moved to Pueblo in 1954 and opened the B&K Drive-In restaurant, serving Pueblo until 1969. He then went on to open the American Heritage Christian School. He also was a real estate agent for Century 21 and started his own real estate company, Lincoln Realty. He taught business classes at Midwest Business College and finally doing woodwork which he loved. Bill was born to William (Harry) Vickers Sr. and Charlotte (Willette) Vickers, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his first love, Phyllis Ann (Henson) Vickers; and daughter-in-law, Gelene (Trenk-enschuh) Vickers. Bill is survived by his children, Cheri (Jack) Walker, Teri (Steve) Borgstedt and William (Diane) Vickers III, all of Pueblo; sister, Lola Joy of Portland, Ind.; grandchildren, Ann Bennett, Jeff (Melanie) Walker, Chris (Molly) Borgstedt, Chad (Missy) Borgstedt, Stephanie Vickers, Joshua Vickers, Ashlee (Tim) Allen and Matthew Vickers; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand-child on the way. At his request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Fellowship of the Rockies with the Rev. Charlie Jones officiating.
- Jr,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019