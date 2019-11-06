|
82, a longtime Pueblo resident, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, lovingly surrounded by her family. Born in Denver, Colo. on Nov. 26, 1936, to Harold and Beulah Sherwood, she was the youngest of seven children. Winnie graduated from Central High School then married Charles Cox in 1954. They were blessed with five children, Charles (Denise) Cox, Larry (Deby) Cox, David Cox, Terrie (Mike) Pauly and Scott Cox; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grand- children and one great-great-grandchild. Winnie worked for 27 years as an executive administrative assistant at Colorado State Hospital's Forensic Psychiatry unit. She married the love of her life, Joseph Alvey, in Aug. of 1978. Both in Pueblo civil service careers, they retired in 1991 seeking adventures traveling the United States and Europe. Winnie was preceded in death by Joe in 2014. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Pius X, 3130 Morris Ave. followed by inurnment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Women's Crisis-YWCA, 801 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, CO, 81003. Full obituary and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019