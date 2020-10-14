1/1
Xavier Sandoval
1930 - 2020
Xavier Sandoval passed away in ,his home Oct. 9, 2020, with his son present. He was born July 1930, to his parents Ruben Sandoval and Balbina Trujillo in Pictou, Colo., a mining camp near Walsenburg. He lived in Toltec in his early childhood years. He lettered in football and baseball in high school. He graduated from Huerfano County High School in 1949. Xavier joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served on the U.S.S. Bache. He played on his Navy base basketball team that won the base championship. While still serving, he then married the love of his life, Patricia Martinez. Xavier had a great love of life and his deep love of his family. He is survived by his sister, Rachel Sammon; and brother, Manuel (Dixie) Sandoval; his sons, Don Sandoval, Steve Sandoval, Tim Sandoval (Heidi Simpson); and daughter, Susan Chavez (Adrian Chavez); grandchildren Jaime (Sandoval) Schlomberg, John Sandoval, Kendall Sandoval, McKenna Sandoval, Xavier Chavez, Antonio Chavez; and great- grand- children, Alexander Schlomberg, Violet Schlomberg, Ava Grace Schlomberg and Sapphire Sandoval. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Ruben and Balbina (Trujillo) Sandoval; and eight brothers and sisters. Services will be announced at a later date. Please in lieu of flowers donate to: Salvation Army locally at 719-543-3656 or the Humane Society at humane society.org or plant a tree in his name by calling your local nursery. Arrangements made by Boies-Ortega Funeral Home.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boies-Ortega Funeral Home
115 E 5Th St
Walsenburg, CO 81089
(719) 738-2152
