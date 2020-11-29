1/1
Yvette Wintermute
Yvette Wintermute, 47, of Las Vegas, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1973, in Pueblo, Colo., and was a 24-year resident of Nevada. Yvette was a loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to many. She was the Chief Nurse (R.N.) with Clark County School District, as well as a labor and delivery nurse for multiple hospitals over the last 20+ years. She was a kind, loving, supportive soul, with a gentleness that touched many. Yvette's calming demeanor was felt by all and will truly be missed by family, friends and work colleagues. She was a strong advocate for education and health- care, related to students and children. Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Frank "Bunny" J. Gallardo. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Matthew Wintermute; and her two fur babies, Lola and Hazel. Yvette is also survived by her mother, Dolores Cain; twin sister, Yvonne Hicks (Ted); nephew and godson, Donovan Hicks; sister, Adrienne Shaffer; father-in-law, Sheldon Wintermute (Toni); sister-in-law, Jen Cann (Wesley); niece, Victoria; nephew, Andrew; brother-in-law, Michael Wintermute (Kara); nephews, Jackson and Vincent "Vinny".

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
