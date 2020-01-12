|
Yvonne Youngren, 81,
- passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Survived by children, Julie Youngren, Jay (Lori) Youngren and Justin (Pam) Youngren; brother, Jim (Mary) Kirkland; grandchildren, Renee Shure, Claire Audrey and Harrison Youngren; niece, Ronda (John) Neu-meister; nephew, Baxter (Brianna) Kirkland; and many great- and great-grandnieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Youngren; parents; and brother, Gary Kirkland. Yvonne was born to Moritz and Dorothy Kirkland on Sept. 14, 1938, in Pueblo. She was very proud to be a homemaker and cattle rancher. She raised Watusi Cattle and worked for 14 years with Beulah Ambulance. Yvonne had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, moving trees with her tree spade and she loved dancing. She was a mem-ber of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020