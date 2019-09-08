|
28, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 31, 2019, He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Larsen; uncle, William Larsen; other numerous aunts and uncles. Zachary is survived by his loving wife, Elanna Ortiz; daughter, Symphony "Symba" Larsen; mother, Doreen Larsen; brother, Issac Clouston; grandparents, Jon and Anita Boyer of Trinidad; uncle and aunt, Donald and Charlene Gonzales of Aguilar; uncle, Lester Larsen of Trinidad; uncle, Duane Larsen of Denver; aunt, Gail Larsen of Trinidad; cousin, Ashley Gutierrez of Pueblo; special friends, Christopher Garrido and Ryan Casados; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; extended family and friends. Zach enjoyed vaping, creating tattoos and landscaping. He was a huge jokester, very kindhearted, giving and thoughtful of others. He loved more than anything else spending time with his daughter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Church, Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019