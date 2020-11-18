Zinnia Zola Martinez, 30, of Pueblo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Zinnia was a loving and compassionate person who loved to laugh with family and friends. She had eyes of a dove and a beautiful smile that could light up an entire room. Zinnia had a very helping heart and loved working with people in need. Most of all, Zinnia loved and adored her two boys, David Ali and Anthony Joseph-Daniel. She loved being a mother and her boys were more precious to her than anything else in the world. When you think of ZZ, celebrate the good memories you have of her and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to its fullest potential. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Lopez; and uncle, Eddie Martinez. Zinnia is survived by her parents, Lisa Markley and Joseph Martinez Jr., step-father, Robert Roman; grandparents, Joseph and Connie Martinez; siblings, Gena Martinez, brother-in-law, Joseph Montoya, Joseph Martinez, Felicia Markley and brother-in-law, Jonathan Rozsa; children, David'Ali Kizzie-Martinez and Anthony Joseph-Daniel Martinez; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. ZZ will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at Imperial Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store