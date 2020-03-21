|
|
Abigail Lena Weaver
Bainbridge - Abigail Lena Weaver "Abby" age 7 mo. 2 days of Bainbridge, OH passed away on March 20, 2020 at home. She was born on Aug. 18, 2019 in Bainbridge, OH the beloved daughter of Timothy M. and Louise B. Weaver. She is survived by siblings, Deborah W. Weaver, Esther W. Auker (Robert), Bethany W. Weaver, Jonathan W. Weaver, Sara Ellen W. Weaver and Reuben W. Weaver; nephew, Thaddeus W. Auker; grandparents, Elsie B. Weaver of Port Trevorton, PA, and Chester A. and Kathryn S. Wenger of Bainbridge, OH.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather David G. Weaver.
She was loved and adored by her family and all who met her. Of earthly toil she knew nothing, but her smiles brought a bit of Heaven's sweetness.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 14702 Barrett Mill Rd. Bainbridge, OH from 1-3 and 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be 8:30 am Monday, March 23, 2020 at the home and 9:30 am at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Rd. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT funeral home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020