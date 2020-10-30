1/1
Ada Margaret Jordan
1937 - 2020
Ada Margaret Jordan

Bainbridge - Ada Margaret Jordan 83 of Bainbridge went to be with her Lord at 7:21 am Thursday, Oct 29, 2020 from Edgewood Manor, Greenfield. She was born April 9, 1937 in Ross County the daughter of the late John Henry and Gertrude Marie (Mootispaw) Stultz. In 1953 Ada married Bill R. Jordan and he passed from this life Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019. Ada is survived by her 3 children Vicki (Tom) Ison, Carolyn (Roger) Rumfield and Gary (Shelia) Jordan; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends including Dixie Shoemaker and Charlotte Hall. In addition to her parents and husband Ada was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Young; 3 sons Jackie L., Kenneth R. and Mark T. Jordan; a granddaughter Savahanna Mauk; 4 sisters, Minnie and Lillian Countryman, Ruth Litterst, and Mary Stultz; and 3 brothers, Robert, Lewis and John Stultz. Ada was a member of the Bainbridge Assembly of God; she enjoyed going to the Bainbridge Senior Citizens and a good conversation. Visitation will be held from 11am to 1 pm Monday, Nov 2, 2020 at the Bainbridge Assembly of God, followed by a Private service officiated by Pastor Mark Gray and burial in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required, and social distancing should be maintained. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Ada's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bainbridge Assembly of God,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
