Addie B. Minnix
Richmond Dale - Addie B. Minnix, 90, of Richmond Dale, passed away 6:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Signature Health Care of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born August 19, 1928, in Pike County to the late Luther and Ethel Fassler Woods. On October 22, 1949, she married Earl E. Minnix who preceded her in death December 12, 1978.
Surviving are children, Sharon Graves, of Londonderry, Marsha Diane Minnix, of Richmond Dale, Randy (Kristie) Minnix, of Chillicothe and Nancy Jo (Eric) Erter, of Springfield; grandchildren, Stacey, Lori, Johna, and Jessica; step grandchildren, Gina and Timmy; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Shane, Wyatt, James, Josh, Addie Jo and Jasper; a great great grandson, Harrison; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Helen Wade, of Londonderry and Lova Woods, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sara; two brothers; three sisters; and a son-in-law, Danny.
Addie had attended Richmond Dale United Methodist Church and Three Locks Church.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 21, 2019