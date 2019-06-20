|
Adele W. Myers
Chillicothe - Adele W. Myers, 93 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness. She was born August 12, 1925 in Marshall, NC, the daughter of Dawson and Cora (Mace) Wallin. On June 3, 1944 she married Rev. Leslie M. Myers with whom she shared more than 50 years. Rev. Myers preceded her in death on January 29, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Myers, Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Scott Robert (Christina) Conrad, April (Brian) Dollison and Dustin Arthur (Raychael) Myers Pence; great-grandchildren, Claudia, Jonathan, Connor, Alyssa, Morgan, Bailey and Caden; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Her parents, a daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Rocky Pence, a son, Edwin Thomas Myers, a grandson, Larry and several sisters and brothers preceded her in death.
Mrs. Myers was employed by the War Department in Washington, DC during WW II, where she met her husband. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was an active volunteer in the community for many years.
The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held in Union Chapel Cemetery, Scottsville, KY at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 under the direction of the T.W. CROW AND SONS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019