Alan Noal Sager
Waverly - Alan Noal Sager, 74, of Waverly, passed away March 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 4, 1944 in Waverly, a son of the late Earl and Margaret Smith Sager.
Alan was a retired Furnace Operator for the RCA Company in Circleville for over 32 years, a US Air Force Viet Nam War veteran, and a 1964 Huntington High School graduate.
He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie L. Sager Christman of Waverly; two grandchildren, Ryan Tyo and Chelsea Ford; special friend Debbie Ellis of Waverly; one brother, Arvin "Sonny" Sager of Waverly; one sister, Sheila Temple of Waverly; and his former wife, Freda Chaney Sager of Chillicothe.
A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019